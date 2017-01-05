Legal battle: Trump to face sworn deposition in coming days - POLITICO

Trump sits for sworn deposition in Trump Tower

The headache related to a restaurant suit is just one of Trump’s many legal woes threatening to dog his presidency.

Donald Trump was forced to take a time-out Thursday from his frenzied planning for the White House, sitting for a sworn, videotaped deposition in Trump Tower.

It’s an extraordinary circumstance for any president or president-elect. The last president to be deposed was Bill Clinton in 1998, in the Paula Jones sexual harassment suit. Ulysses Grant, Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter are the only other sitting presidents to face a deposition.

And it’s hardly Trump’s only legal headache.

With Trump’s swearing-in just days away, many of the high-profile lawsuits that entangled him during the campaign are all but certain to carry on through his inauguration and into his tenure at the White House — and he will even inherit some new ones.

Trump and his companies face scores of pending lawsuits, including cases claiming skimming of tips at his New York SoHo hotel, seeking refunds of millions in membership fees charged by his country club in Jupiter, Florida, and alleging that his security personnel assaulted protesters outside Trump Tower.