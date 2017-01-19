Distrust and empty desks could stunt Trump's government

Trump’s progress readying the federal agencies critical to his ambitious agenda has been rocky.

Observers say the Donald Trump transition is more drama-filled and inconsistent across federal agencies than some of its predecessors.

‘He Has This Deep Fear That He Is Not a Legitimate President’

Just days before he ascends to the presidency, there are lingering questions about whether President-elect Donald Trump’s team is fully prepared to take over the sprawling federal government, according to more than two dozen interviews with Trump and Obama administration officials, lobbyists, experts and others close to the process.

A deep distrust has taken hold between Trump’s transition officials and Obama’s political appointees at a number of federal agencies, slowing down the handover of agency responsibilities on everything from meat inspections to drug pricing. There’s confusion over policy on several major agenda items, as Trump gives conflicting signals and often disagrees with his Cabinet nominees. And a number of federal agencies are far from having the staff they need to run on Day One, people close to the transition say.

While every transition has a feeling of disarray to it, some observers — Obama and Trump loyalists alike as well as others who are more neutral — say this transition is more drama-filled and inconsistent across federal agencies than some of its predecessors. And the disorder could have a real impact on Trump’s ability to quickly deliver on his ambitious agenda in the opening weeks of his administration.