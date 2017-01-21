Donald Trump's Journey From Degenerate 'Con Man' To President | The Huffington Post

Americans didn’t really like him as a nominee. They still don’t like him as he takes the oath of office.

S.V. Date Senior Political Correspondent, The Huffington Post 01/19/2017 08:34 pm ET

WASHINGTON ― Donald Trump has been called a con man and a huckster. An unstable pathological liar. A degenerate. And that’s just by other Republicans.

At noon Friday, they and every other American will call him Mr. President.

“God has a sense of humor,” said John Weaver, who ran Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s campaign during the GOP primaries.

How this happened is still being argued over ― by Republicans like Weaver and Kasich, who watched him hijack their party despite little knowledge or interest in their orthodoxies, and then by Democrats, who watched a candidate they saw as patently un-electable manage to win key states anyway and take an election they were confident was theirs.

Mo Elleithee, director of the Institute of Politics and Public Service at Georgetown University and previously a longtime Democratic Party staffer, said voters angry at the system were key to Trump’s success. “They wanted someone who just wanted to roll a grenade into the room,” he said. “They didn’t know what the room was going to look like after it was done. They just wanted it blown up.”