Uplifting, Heartbreaking, Enormous Crowds at Women's Marches Around The World

From Washington, DC, to Riyadh, more than 2.5 million women are protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

A march to protest the election of President Donald Trump in St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 9. Jose Luis Magana/AP

On Saturday, January 21, hundreds of thousands of women are expected to march in Washington, DC, to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. The organizerspredict that they'll be joined by more than 2.5 million women in more than 600 marches worldwide. Want to find a march near you? Use this tool.

Mother Jones reporters are on the scene at the marches. Check back here for rolling updates.

12:25 p.m. EST: Well, this happened.

Self proclaimed anti-feminist men came out to protest the protest, attracting some attention from #womensmarch

6:17 PM - 21 Jan 2017

And on a brighter note, this: