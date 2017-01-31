Newsvine

The US is in the middle of a coup by Donald Trump, Michael Moore warns

The filmmaker was one of the few people to predict Donald Trump's win

by Andrew Griffin 

The US is in the middle of a coup and hasn't realised it, according to Michael Moore.

The filmmaker and journalist, who was one of the few famous people to publicly predict that Donald Trump would become President, has warned that the new US state is being overthrown by Mr Trump and the people he has appointed to govern alongside him.

Linking to a New York Times piece about the role of senior advisor Steve Bannon, he posted on Twitter: "If you're still trying to convince yourself that a 21st century coup is not underway, please, please snap out of it".

