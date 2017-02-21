Either Trump is lying about his campaign's Russia ties or US spies are

In the midst of a rambling, angry press conference on Thursday afternoon, a reporter asked Trump for a “yes or no” answer on whether his campaign had any contact with Russia over the course of the election. Here’s what he said:

How many times do I have to answer this question? Russia is a ruse. I have nothing to do with Russia. I haven’t made a phone call to Russia in years, I don’t speak to people in Russia — not that I wouldn’t, I just have nobody to speak to … I have nothing to do with Russia. To the best of my knowledge, no person that I deal with does.

This doesn’t add up. On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported that members of Trump’s campaign team and other “Trump associates” had “repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials” prior to the November vote. The calls were intercepted by US officials monitoring Russian intelligence, who then leaked their existence to the Times.

Unless the New York Times totally blew this story, and four separate intelligence officials lied to them, then Trump’s people have, in fact, been in touch with Russia.

You might forgive Trump if he wasn’t aware of the New York Times report. But he clearly was. Later in his answer, he references a denial by Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager, of having anything to do with Russia: “Manafort has totally denied it.”