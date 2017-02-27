Meet the 32 people who have already controversially exited the Donald Trump administration - Palmer Report

Donald Trump promised that he would “drain the swamp” in Washington and find “the best people” for his own administration. Instead he’s found the worst people, and he’s already had to drain his own swamp a number of times during his brief tenure. There have been resignations, firings, and staffers escorted out of the White House after being flagged by the FBI. In total, at least thirty-two people have already controversially exited the Donald Trump administration.