GOP lobbyist claims Russia is behind murder of Seth Rich | Daily Mail Online

Thu Mar 2, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Republican lobbyist says he has 'evidence' that 27-year-old DNC analyst Seth Rich was murdered after discovering Russian operatives had hacked the DNC  and has asked Congress for investigation

  • Seth Rich, 27, was fatally shot in the back while walking home alone in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of D.C. in the early hours of July 10 last year
  • At the time of his death, he was working as a data analyst for the Democratic National Committee
  • Eight months later, there are no leads and no suspects; DC police have said nothing was stolen from Rich and that the murder was a botched robbery
  • GOP lobbyist and DC lawyer Jack Burkman has formally appealed to Congress to investigate following new evidence that Russia may be behind Rich's murder
  • Burkman said he's been contacted about the investigation by a former U.S. intelligence officer with knowledge of the murder 
  • In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Burkman claims Rich was killed after discovering Russians hacked the DNC
  • Burkman is working pro bono on the investigation with the blessing of the Rich family
  • He has donated a $105,000 reward to find Rich's killer

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4264558/GOP-lobbyist-claims-Russia-murder-Seth-Rich.html#ixzz4aCid6n9T

