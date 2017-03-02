GOP lobbyist claims Russia is behind murder of Seth Rich | Daily Mail Online

EXCLUSIVE: Republican lobbyist says he has 'evidence' that 27-year-old DNC analyst Seth Rich was murdered after discovering Russian operatives had hacked the DNC and has asked Congress for investigation

Seth Rich, 27, was fatally shot in the back while walking home alone in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of D.C. in the early hours of July 10 last year

At the time of his death, he was working as a data analyst for the Democratic National Committee

Eight months later, there are no leads and no suspects; DC police have said nothing was stolen from Rich and that the murder was a botched robbery

GOP lobbyist and DC lawyer Jack Burkman has formally appealed to Congress to investigate following new evidence that Russia may be behind Rich's murder

Burkman said he's been contacted about the investigation by a former U.S. intelligence officer with knowledge of the murder

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Burkman claims Rich was killed after discovering Russians hacked the DNC

Burkman is working pro bono on the investigation with the blessing of the Rich family

He has donated a $105,000 reward to find Rich's killer

Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4264558/GOP-lobbyist-claims-Russia-murder-Seth-Rich.html#ixzz4aCid6n9T