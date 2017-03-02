GOP lobbyist claims Russia is behind murder of Seth Rich | Daily Mail Online

EXCLUSIVE: Republican lobbyist says he has 'evidence' that 27-year-old DNC analyst Seth Rich was murdered after discovering Russian operatives had hacked the DNC and has asked Congress for investigation
- Seth Rich, 27, was fatally shot in the back while walking home alone in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of D.C. in the early hours of July 10 last year
- At the time of his death, he was working as a data analyst for the Democratic National Committee
- Eight months later, there are no leads and no suspects; DC police have said nothing was stolen from Rich and that the murder was a botched robbery
- GOP lobbyist and DC lawyer Jack Burkman has formally appealed to Congress to investigate following new evidence that Russia may be behind Rich's murder
- Burkman said he's been contacted about the investigation by a former U.S. intelligence officer with knowledge of the murder
- In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Burkman claims Rich was killed after discovering Russians hacked the DNC
- Burkman is working pro bono on the investigation with the blessing of the Rich family
- He has donated a $105,000 reward to find Rich's killer
