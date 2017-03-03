Trump-Russia conspirator J.D. Gordon begins ratting out Donald Trump

Watergate had John Dean, the co-conpirator who ended up coming clean and taking down Richard Nixon in the process. Based on the events of this evening, it appears the “John Dean” of Donald Trump’s Russia conspiracy may be a guy named J.D. Gordon. He may not be a name you’ve heard up to this point. But he was a Trump campaign national security adviser. He colluded with Russia. And he’s begun ratting out Trump for his complicity in the Russia conspiracy.

J.D. Gordon was one of the three Donald Trump campaign advisers who has exposed today as having met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Republican National Convention. This is a key development because the Republican Party altered its party platform at the convention to reverse its policy on the Ukraine, in order to favor Russia. Gordon, who then quit the campaign a few weeks after the convention, now says that Trump himself insisted on the party platform change.