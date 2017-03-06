Is the temperature in the white house starting to rise? Bill Palmer thinks so. . .
Donald Trump’s wiretap tweets may have been distraction from Preibus-Bannon plane incident
By Bill Palmer | March 5, 2017
There are now so many surreal and embarrassing storylines emanating from the rocks inside Donald Trump’s head that at times it’s difficult to determine what’s meant to be a distraction from what. Trump is clearly nervous about his Russia scandal closing in. But his decision to blame Obama for the Trump Tower wiretap, despite being Russia-connected, may have been an attempt a distracting from a humiliatingly childish incident involving two top advisers and Air Force One that had taken place the evening before.
Here’s what is known for sure: after Trump learned that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had recused himself investigating the Russia scandal, Trump went ballistic on his own White House senior staffers. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who often tries to keep Trump on track, and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, who has the most influence over Trump, were both caught in the crossfire.
As we reported last night, there are two differing characterizations as to what happened next. One is that after the blow-upm Priebus and Bannon sense Trump didn’t want them getting on the flight to Mar-a-Lago scheduled for minutes later, and they begged off. The other is that Trump removed them. But either way, they were both left off a flight which they’d been listed on the flight manifest for (Bannon later flew down to Mar-a-Lago separately). Whether Trump scared his own top advisers away from him, or he was punishing them, it’s an embarrassing enough incident that even Trump may have understood that the story shouldn’t become public.
Read more at http://www.palmerreport.com/opinion/donald-trumps-wiretap-tweets-may-distraction-preibus-bannon-plane-incident/1800/
And then there´s this. . .
Russian pal Dmitry Rybolovlev may have flown in yet again for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago weekend
By Bill Palmer | March 5, 2017
For the past month Palmer Report has been reporting on the curious flight patterns of Monaco-based Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev, who has a consistent habit of flying into whatever city Donald Trump is visiting. The two men simultaneously visited the town of Concord, North Carolina, for instance. But the greater focus has been Rybolovlev’s travel when Trump visits Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach. And it may have just happened again.
Rachel Maddow used her MSNBC show this week to point out the curious pattern, marking the first time cable news has paid attention the story. We know that Dmitry Rybolovlev has begun disguising his travel habits as he’s come under greater media scrutiny. For instance last month he flew into Miami International Airport as Donald Trump was arriving at West Palm Beach International airport, about an hour’s drive apart, seemingly to try to throw off the public. This weekend, Rybolovlev appears to have adopted a new tactic.
According to the flight tracking of his private plane, which uses the call sign M-Kate, Rybolovlev had been in Los Angeles for an extended period. But the day before Donald Trump was scheduled to head to Mar-a-Lago, the flight tracking says that Rybolovlev suddenly flew all the way across the continent – to St. Croix in the Virgin Islands. That’s only a two hour flight away from West Palm Beach via commercial aircraft. And if he no longer felt he could fly directly into Florida on M-Kate without arousing suspicion, then St. Croix would be about as close as he could get before needing to change planes.
Read more at http://www.palmerreport.com/opinion/dmitry-rybolovlev-may-have-flown-in-yet-again-for-donald-trumps-latest-mar-a-lago-visit/1801/