Russian bank accessed Trump Tower's Russian email server 2800 times during campaign

View Original Article: The Palmer Report
Seeded on Fri Mar 10, 2017 8:09 AM
CNN has confirmed today that the FBI is still investigating what appears to have been a Russian email server inside Trump Tower during the campaign, and in the process it confirmed a four month old Slate report alleging the server’s existence. But this may just be the beginning of the story, because a number of details about the server – some of which we’ve previously reported – line up with other suspicious aspects of the Trump campaign.

