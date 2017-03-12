Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions fire U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who busted Russian spy ring - Palmer Report

Donald Trump and his Attorney General Jeff Sessions have fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara today, one day after he refused their request to resign, and just weeks after Trump had assured Congress that he would be keeping Preet. The sudden change may be because a watchdog group asked Preet to investigate Trump’s finances two days ago. But it may also be that Trump and Sessions are specifically trying to protect Russian interests.

Just two years ago, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara made a name for himself by charging three Russian nationals who were posing as businessmen in New York City, but who were actually alleged Russian spies. The case brought enough attention that Bharara’s name and picture were atop the New York Daily News article announcing the charges at the time. And a year ago today, one of the three spies pled guilty to being a Russian spy, according to the New York Times. And so if there’s one attorney in the U.S. government whom the Kremlin would want to see gone, it’s Bharara.