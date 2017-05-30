Six things to watch as Trump faces his new reality - POLITICO

Trump is back in the U.S. and back on Twitter — how will he cope with the spreading crises engulfing his presidency?

President Donald Trump hoped to score a reset with his first foreign trip but is instead returning to a barrage of controversy at home.

The Russia probe, already put under the supervision of special counsel Robert Mueller before Trump left, has now touched his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner—and threatens to fatally distract from Trump’s domestic agenda, including the health care reform bill he managed to squeak through the House.

With Congress still on recess, Trump faces a news cycle dominated by scandals he’s largely created himself.

Here are six things to watch this week as Trump gets back to work at the White House.