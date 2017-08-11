Trump Org employees forced to agree not to sue the company

Employees at Trump Organization properties have been told they must give up their right to sue their employer or else they will lose their jobs. This arrangement is called a mutual arbitration agreement, and the document was obtained by CBS News.

Arbitration means that instead of going to court, employees must take any complaints to a third party arbitrator paid for by the Trump Organization to resolve disputes. Matters before an arbitrator are secret.

A Trump Organization spokesperson provided this statement via email to CBS News: "Because it is faster, more cost effective and tends to level the playing field, it is commonplace for large companies like The Trump Organization to use arbitration as the preferred method for resolving disputes."

The document was presented to all employees, including gardeners, housekeepers and manicurists. The document was paired with a mandatory gag order obtained by CBS News that required all Trump employees to keep any information, pictures or opinions of the Trump family confidential. Employees were also told that if they didn't sign the confidentiality agreement, they would lose their jobs.