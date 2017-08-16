Donald Trump's father was arrested at Ku Klux Klan riot in New York in 1927, records reveal

President heavily criticised for failing to single out violent actions of white supremacists demonstrating in Charlottesville, Virginia

by Philip Bump

When he was asked on CNN's State of the Union whether he would condemn the praise of former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke last year, Donald Trump declined to disavow Duke's comments.

“I don’t know anything about David Duke, okay,” Trump said. “I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. I don't know, did he endorse me? Or what's going on. Because I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about white supremacists.”

In 2000, Trump declined to run for president as a member of the Reform Party because the “Reform Party now includes a Klansman, Mr Duke, a neo-Nazi, Mr Buchanan, and a communist, Ms Fulani. This is not company I wish to keep.” As Trump himself noted on Twitter, he also disavowed Duke in a news conference earlier this week.

But this incident also brings to mind another report, unearthed in September by the technology blog Boing Boing.

On Memorial Day 1927, brawls erupted in New York led by sympathisers of the Italian fascist movement and the Ku Klux Klan. In the fascist brawl, which took place in the Bronx, two Italian men were killed by anti-fascists. In Queens, 1,000 white-robed Klansmen marched through the Jamaica neighbourhood, eventually spurring an all-out brawl in which seven men were arrested.

One of those arrested was Fred Trump of 175-24 Devonshire Road in Jamaica.