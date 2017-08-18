Newsvine

NBC-9781622

 

About Articles: 14 Seeds: 264 Comments: 13312 Since: Jun 2014

Interactive Timeline: Everything We Know About Russia and President Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NBC-9781622 View Original Article: Bill Moyers
Seeded on Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Explore our updated, comprehensive Trump/Russia timeline — or select one of the central players in the Trump/Russia saga to see what we know about them.

BY STEVEN HARPER | AUGUST 14, 2017

From the outset, Donald Trump has called the search for the truth about connections between his 2016 campaign and Russia a “hoax” and a “witch hunt.” Along the way, he has taken unprecedented steps to stop it. As President Trump foments chaos and confusion about what actually happened — and what continues to happen — this Trump/Russia timeline seeks to offer order and clarity.

Since we first launched it in February, the timeline has grown from 24 entries to more than 400 — and the saga is far from over. Reading it from start to finish is a daunting task, so we’ve added tools that enable users to narrow its content by individual. And, of course, we’ll continue updating it.

Are several congressional committees and special counsel Robert Mueller wasting their time on a “hoax” and a “witch hunt”? Review the timeline, follow updates as they appear and decide for yourself.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor