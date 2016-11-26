Newsvine

Krugman Gets to the Bottom of Why the White Working Class Votes Against Its Own Interests

    It's a headscratcher.

    By Janet Allon / AlterNet November 25, 2016

    Paul Krugman is still puzzling out why so many working-class whites voted for billionaire snake oil salesman Donald Trump in this election.

    In Friday's column, Krugman respectfully disagrees with Bernie Sanders' recent suggestion for how Democrats can win back these voters by going "beyond identity politics" and by running "candidates who understand that working-class incomes are down, who will 'stand up to Wall Street, to the insurance companies, to the drug companies, to the fossil fuel industry,' Sanders said."

    Well, ma-a-a-yybe, but of course then we would need a mainstream media that actually covered such policy proposals. "Over the course of the 2016 campaign, the three network news shows devoted a total of 35 minutes combined to policy issues — all policy issues," Krugman reminds us. "Meanwhile, they devoted 125 minutes to Mrs. Clinton’s emails."

