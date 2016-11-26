Election Recount to Begin in Wisconsin Following Green Party Petition, Officials Say

Wisconsin accepted Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein's petition for a statewide recount of votes for President of the United States, state officials said Friday. The recount is expected to begin late next week.

"The Commission is preparing to move forward with a statewide recount of votes for President of the United States, as requested by these candidates," Wisconsin Election Commission's Administrator Michael Haas said in a statement.

The state's election commission is still waiting to receive a cost estimate from county clerks to calculate the fee that Stein's campaign will have to pay before the start of the recount, but Haas anticipates the recount will begin next week after the fee is paid.