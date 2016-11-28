Paul Krugman Reveals Just How Bad Trump-Era Corruption Will Be

Paul Krugman shatters any fanciful notion that somehow Donald Trump's business empire won't influence how the president-elect conducts himself in office in Monday's column. "He’s already giving us an object lesson in what real conflicts of interest look like, as authoritarian governments around the world shower favors on his business empire," Krugman writes. "Of course, Donald Trump could be rejecting these favors and separating himself and his family from his hotels and so on. But he isn’t. In fact, he’s openly using his position to drum up business."