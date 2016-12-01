Donald Trump to embark on a 'thank you tour' to states that were loyal in the election

30 NOVEMBER 2016 • 11:01PM

The presidential election may be over, but Donald Trump is going back on the campaign trail.

The president-elect will travel on Thursday to Cincinnati, Ohio in the first stop on a tour to those states that voted to hand him a shock victory against Hillary Clinton earlier this month.

Originally billed as a "victory" lap, Mr Trump's transition team quickly re-branded the travel a "Thank You Tour 2016". His staff have yet to provide the full itinerary, but George Gigicos, the director of the campaign's advance team said earlier this month that Mr Trump would be traveling "obviously to the states that we won and the swing states we flipped over".

Mr Trump's decision to begin with Ohio comes after the critical swing state delivered a resounding win on 8th November.

Stops after Cincinnati will be announced once venues are booked, Trump officials said. But his second event is tentatively scheduled for Des Moines, Iowa, another state turned Republican-red.

President Barack Obama traveled the country ahead of his inauguration in 2009. But his trips remained focused on specific policy proposals, such as the nearly $1 trillion economic stimulus package.

Mr Trump's focus on his loyalist states, detractors warn, risks only further dividing the country at a time when the president-elect should be working to heal the wounds inflicted by one of the most aggressive election campaigns in history.

The tour could also provide Mr Trump with an opportunity to revive the bilious and controversial rhetoric of his campaign at a time when advisers are calling on him to adopt a more sober, fact based, presidential approach.

"He enjoys being out there among the people," a senior official of the president-elect's transition team told ABC News. "He genuinely likes interacting with the American people and seeing their reaction."

This most unusual project comes as Mr Trump is busy determining who will be in his cabinet, and overseeing the formation of a new government ahead of the inauguration on 20th January.

Before landing in Ohio, Mr Trump and Mike Pence, the vice president-elect will head to Indiana to announce that Carrier, an air conditioning company in the state has decided to keep jobs previously bound for Mexico.