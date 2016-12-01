Newsvine

Carrier: Trump gave us state 'incentives' to save jobs - Nov. 30, 2016

by Patrick Gillespie November 30, 2016: 6:12 PM ET

Carrier is keeping more than 1,000 jobs in Indiana -- thanks to "incentives" offered by the state run by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

Carrier released a few more details Wednesday on the deal it struck with President-elect Trump and Pence to keep some jobs from going to Mexico. It is Trump's first major victory, delivering on one of his biggest campaign promises.

"The incentives offered by the state were an important consideration," to staying, Carrier said in a statement Wednesday. Pence is the governor of Indiana.

Carrier didn't specify what the incentives were. Trump threatened Carrier with stiff tariffs during the campaign, but Carrier's statement depicted a friendlier negotiation.

"The incoming Trump-Pence administration has emphasized to us its commitment to support the business community and create an improved, more competitive U.S. business climate," Carrier said.

