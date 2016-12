"Millions of Americans have just been sucker punched. They just don't know it yet."

By Janet Allon / AlterNet December 2, 2016

Paul Krugman writes in Friday's column that Donald Trump's white working-class supporters won't be celebrating for long. Just three short weeks after the election, the president-elect has already shown clear signs that his concern for their welfare is about as real as Trump University's concern for its students.