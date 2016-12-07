Here's Why the Michigan Election Recount Is Suddenly in Doubt

Michigan’s presidential recount suddenly appears in doubt after a state appeals court said the Green Party candidate’s poor showing disqualified her from seeking a second look at the votes.

Meanwhile, the fate of a statewide recount push in Pennsylvania must wait at least until Friday, when a federal judge has scheduled a hearing.

President-elect Donald Trump narrowly defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in both states and Wisconsin, which started its recount last week. The recounts requested by Green Party candidate Jill Stein were not expected to change enough votes to overturn the result of the election.