10 Electors Demand Intelligence Briefing About Trump's Ties to Russia Before Voting

Trump may have dissed the intelligence community, but 9 Democratic and 1 Republican electors want to hear more. So does John McCain.

By Janet Allon / AlterNet December 12, 2016

Ten members of the Electoral College, including nine Democrats and one Republican have asked  for an intelligence briefing about whether there are any ongoing investigations into Donald Trump's relationship with Russia. Their demand comes in the wake of the bombshell CIA report that Russia did indeed interfere with the 2016 election to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. In a strongly worded letter, the group said such information is vital to their December 19th decision about whether Trump is fit to serve as the nation's president, Politico reports.

