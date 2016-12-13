Nate Silver: Clinton 'almost certainly' would be president if not for Comey

Statistics expert Nate Silver claims defeated Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would "almost certainly" have made it to the Oval Office if the election had been held before FBI Director James Comey announced the reopening of the agency's investigation into her private email practices.

"Comey had a large, measurable impact on the race," wrote Silver, who ran FiveThirtyEight's election forecast, in a series of tweets Sunday morning.

According to Silver, voters who decided to cast their ballots in the final week before Election Day "broke strongly against Clinton," particularly in three of the major battleground states she ultimately lost to President-elect Trump.