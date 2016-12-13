Republicans in Congress Break With Trump on Russia

The Russian hacking allegations appear to be fueling a Republican crackup, as party leaders in Washington broke publicly with their president-elect over intelligence reports Moscow intervened in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke up Monday to condemn Russian meddling in the election, after Trump spent the weekend dismissing the CIA report that concluded Russian agents hacked the Democratic National Committee and other operatives and leaked their emails to hurt the party. The GOP leaders also endorsed congressional reviews into the hacking. This came after Trump’s transition team on Friday issued a statement dismissing calls for an investigation and urging the country to move on, and after top Trump surrogates, including incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, aggressively challenged the intelligence reports in appearances on the Sunday morning talk shows.