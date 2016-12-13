Robert Reich: 6 Reasons Why Trump's Presidency Is Illegitimate

And they're all related to Russia.

By Ilana Novick / AlterNet December 12, 2016

"A dark cloud of illegitimacy hangs over the pending presidency of Donald Trump," wrote former Labor Secretary Robert Reich on Facebook Sunday night, following CIA reports of Russian interference in the presidential elections, and specifically interference that benefited Trump. The existence of the evidence was enough to prompt calls for an investigation by a bipartisan group of senators, including Republicans Bob Corker, Lindsey Graham and John McCain.