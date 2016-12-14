Russia's America?

By Michael Gerson

Donald Trump has a problem that comes not from the cast of "Hamilton," but from Hamilton himself.

In Federalist 68, Alexander Hamilton deals with that odd, anti-democratic feature of our constitutional order, the Electoral College, which has dictated a different outcome from the popular vote in two of the last five presidential elections. The ultimate goal, he says, is to provide a check on "cabal, intrigue and corruption" - a threat he specifies as coming "chiefly from the desire in foreign powers to gain an improper ascendant in our councils. How could they better gratify this, than by raising a creature of their own to the chief magistracy of the Union?"