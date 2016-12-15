IT'S THE D-LIST!

Donald Trump can’t get any big name artists to perform at his inauguration…and is willing to pay ANYTHING to avoid a show filled with washed-up has-beens

TRUMP’S team is struggling to book A-list talent to perform at his inauguration next month as artists distance themselves from the brash business tycoon.

A new report suggests the Presidential Inaugural Committee is “willing to pay anything” to secure a big name for the event.

The controversial President-elect’s inauguration committee are allegedly having difficulty securing high-profile acts

“They told me, ‘We’ll pay all the fees.’ Most of these artists’ fees are in the six to seven figures,” sources told The Wrap.

The insiders claim the committee recently contacted them offering cash or even a government appointment if they deliver major names, according to the online website.

A trump negotiator also said “name your price” to one of the sources.