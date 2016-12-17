Paul Krugman Reveals the Real 'Useful Idiots' Who Enabled Our Election to Be Hacked

Institutions failed us in a big way.

By Janet Allon December 16, 2016

The country is just seeming to wake up to the fact that the presidential election was hacked in order to go Donald Trump's way. Paul Krugman wonders what took everyone so long in Friday's column. His answer essentially is that the mainstream media failed epically and disastrously in covering this election, though there was blame to go around.

Let’s be honest: Mr. Trump is by no means the only useful idiot in this story. As recent reporting by The Times makes clear, bad guys couldn’t have hacked the U.S. election without a lot of help, both from U.S. politicians and from the news media.

Let me explain what I mean by saying that bad guys hacked the election. I’m not talking about some kind of wild conspiracy theory. I’m talking about the obvious effect of two factors on voting: the steady drumbeat of Russia-contrived leaks about Democrats, and only Democrats, and the dramatic, totally unjustified last-minute intervention by the FBI, which appears to have become a highly partisan institution, with distinct alt-right sympathies.

Does anyone really doubt that these factors moved swing-state ballots by at least 1 percent? If they did, they made the difference in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania—and therefore handed Mr. Trump the election, even though he received almost three million fewer total votes. Yes, the election was hacked.