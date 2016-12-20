Newsvine

NBC-9781622

 

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 134 Comments: 7607 Since: Jun 2014

Trump raises specter of treason - The Boston Globe

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NBC-9781622 View Original Article: Boston Globe
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 3:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

By John Shattuck   DECEMBER 16, 2016

A specter of treason hovers over Donald Trump. He has brought it on himself by dismissing a bipartisan call for an investigation of Russia’s hacking of the Democratic National Committee as a “ridiculous” political attack on the legitimacy of his election as president.

Seventeen US national intelligence agencies have unanimously concluded that Russia engaged in cyberwarfare against the US presidential campaign. The lead agency, the CIA, has reached the further conclusion that Russia’s hacking was intended to influence the election in favor of Trump.

Admiral Michael Rogers, director of the National Security Agency and commander of the US Cyber Command, has stated, “This was not something that was done casually, this was not something that was done by chance. This was not a target that was selected purely arbitrarily. This was a conscious effort by a nation state to attempt to achieve a specific effect.” On Thursday, a senior intelligence official disclosed that there is substantial evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin himself authorized the cyberattack.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor