KKK Member Gets 30 Years for Anti-Muslim Death-Ray Plot

By Charley Lanyon

Crawford described himself as a cross between Darth Vader and Forrest Gump.

Glendon Scott Crawford will spend the next 30 years in federal prison for masterminding an anti-Muslim plot that was as bloodthirsty as it was bizarre.

Crawford had plotted to build an industrial-strength X-ray emitter that he would put in a van parked near places where Muslims congregated. In theory, the device would emit enough radiation to kill scores of people from a distance.

In this case, “mastermind” is probably too generous a term. Crawford, a 52-year-old former mechanic at General Electric and avowed Klu Klux Klan member, lacked the technical expertise and funds to see his plan through. So, in 2012, in an almost comically misguided bid to raise some money, Crawford approached two Jewish organizations and tried to sell them on his plan, assuming that they would be eager to help him attack people he described as the “enemies of Israel.”