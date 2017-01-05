Jeff Sessions' Attorney General Nomination Met with Massive Resistance from NAACP, Deval Patrick

From the NAACP, for one.
BY CHARLES P. PIERCE JAN 4, 2017
It seems that some folks are finding the concept of Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions just a tad too 1957 for their liking. Were you a historically minded type, you might even say the idea is encountering massive resistance. Down in Alabama, at Sessions' local office, the NAACP is taking rather direct action, as CNN informs us.
The protesters arrived earlier Tuesday and said they would stay until Sessions is no longer the nominee or they were arrested."We are asking the senator to withdraw his name for consideration as attorney general or for the President-elect, Donald Trump, to withdraw the nomination," Brooks said Tuesday afternoon from Sessions' office. "In the midst of rampant voter suppression, this nominee has failed to acknowledge the reality of voter suppression while pretending to believe in the myth of voter fraud." Earlier in the day, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton said he and 15-20 others were there "conducting business as usual" and would remain until "Sessions meets our demands or the arrest -- whichever he chooses."