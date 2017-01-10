Elizabeth Warren and Democrats introduce bill to push Trump to divest businesses

Democrats on Monday introduced a bill in both chambers of Congress that effectively aims to push Donald Trump to divest from his wide business holdings, which leave the potential for Trump or his family to benefit financially from his presidency.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and 23 others in the Senate, while six Democrats co-sponsored it in the House. It may not gain much traction, as Republicans control both legislative chambers and Trump himself will soon sit in the White House.

The bill comes ahead of a news conference scheduled for Wednesday in which Trump is expected to give more details about his plans for his holdings. Trump has previously said that his two eldest sons will run the Trump Organization with other executives, but the Office of Government Ethics and independent experts have urged him to divest his assets and give them to an independent trustee, in line with presidential precedent.