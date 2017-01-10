Democrats seek 9/11-style commission to investigate Russian hacking | US news | The Guardian

- Members of both houses of Congress call for 12-member, bipartisan panel
- No Republicans currently back bill, making passage unlikely
Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate foreign relations committee, announces proposals for the bipartisan commission with congressional colleagues on Monday.
Monday 9 January 2017 23.21 GMT
Last modified on Tuesday 10 January 2017 11.04 GMT
Democratic members of the US Congress called on Monday for the creation of an independent commission to investigate Russia’s attempts to intervene in the 2016 election, similar to the September 11 panel that investigated the 2001 attacks on the United States.
Their “Protecting our Democracy Act” would create a 12-member, bipartisan independent panel to interview witnesses, obtain documents, issue subpoenas and receive public testimony to examine attempts by Moscow and any other entities to influence the election.
The panel members would not be members of Congress.