Intelligence chiefs allege Russians have compromising personal information on Donald Trump | The Independent

The claims allege the now-President-elect had been in contact with Russian intermediaries for five yearsTrump has repeatedly attempted to discredit the investigation into the alleged hacking Drew Angerer/Getty

Russian operatives reportedly compiled salacious information about Donald Trump, and are said to have communicated with his campaign throughout the election, according to a highly classified addendum to the intelligence report about alleged Kremlin-ordered hacking, delivered to President Barack Obama and the President-elect.

Intelligence officials attached a two-page synopsis of the apparent findings to the highly classified report to illustrate the harm Russian operatives intended to inflict upon both American parties; and to bring the allegations that are circulating among the intelligence community to Mr Trump’s attention.