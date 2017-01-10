Newsvine

NBC-9781622

 

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 140 Comments: 7916 Since: Jun 2014

Intelligence chiefs allege Russians have compromising personal information on Donald Trump | The Independent

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by NBC-9781622 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Tue Jan 10, 2017 8:56 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The claims allege the now-President-elect had been in contact with Russian intermediaries for five yearsTrump has repeatedly attempted to discredit the investigation into the alleged hacking Drew Angerer/Getty

Russian operatives reportedly compiled salacious information about Donald Trump, and are said to have communicated with his campaign throughout the election, according to a highly classified addendum to the intelligence report about alleged Kremlin-ordered hacking, delivered to President Barack Obama and the President-elect. 

Intelligence officials attached a two-page synopsis of the apparent findings to the highly classified report to illustrate the harm Russian operatives intended to inflict upon both American parties; and to bring the allegations that are circulating among the intelligence community to Mr Trump’s attention

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor