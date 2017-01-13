Newsvine

New poll shows Donald Trump has no mandate

Article Photo

Between the Russian-Wikileak connection, Comey's heavy-handed interference and Kris Kobach's selective purging of thousands of left-leaning voters from registration rolls in red states, citizens of these United States will soon be governed by a man with no experience who may, in fact, be seriously compromised by an authoritarian foreign power.  And if this isn't bad enough, his cabinet and staff are beginning to read like a who's who of fascistic corporatists, white separatists, plagiarists and free-market exploitation opportunists.

These are interesting times, dear reader, that bring to mind Bill Murray's famous cinematic pronouncement, "Who ya' gonna call?"

