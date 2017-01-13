Republicans Threaten Government Ethics Official Who Criticized Trump

Leading the charge: Jason Chaffetz, who once said he’d be unable to look his daughter in the eye if he supported Trump.

Nick Baumann & Paul Blumenthal 01/13/2017 10:22 am ET

President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to address potential conflicts is “meaningless,” the head of the Office of Government Ethics said Wednesday. But instead of asking the ethics chief how to fix Trump’s plan, House Republicans have their own idea: Threaten the ethics official.

Walter Shaub, the head of the OGE, is “blurring the line between public relations and official ethics guidance,” Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), the chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform committee, wrote in a sternly worded letter to Shaub Thursday. Chaffetz, the Republican who announced last year that he wouldn’t be able to look his daughter in the eye if he endorsed Trump and then went on to vote for Trump, demanded that Shaub show up for a private interview on Capitol Hill as soon as possible — or face a subpoena forcing him to do so.

“He’s coming in,” Chaffetz told Politico. “This is not going to be an optional exercise.”