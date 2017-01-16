New report suggests Donald Trump's debts are $1.5 billion higher than previously indicated

MATTHEW ROZSA

President-elect Donald Trump may have declared that he owes $315 million to 10 separate lenders, but a new report suggests that his debt could be much, much higher.

A new report by The Wall Street Journal suggests that, when businesses in which Trump has at least a 30 percent stake are considered, the president-elect’s companies owe roughly $1.5 billion in additional debt to more than 150 institutions. Most of that debt has been repackaged and purchased by investors.

His debtors include Wells Fargo & Co, a bank that is under investigation for fraudulent practices including opening as many as 2 million accounts without the knowledge or consent of their customers. The report claimed that Wells Fargo is the trustee or administration of $282 million of loans to Trump and his companies, as well as a $950 million debt being paid by property partly owned by the president-elect. He also owes money to JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock, Deutsche Bank and Prudential.