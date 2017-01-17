Newsvine

Paul Krugman: Why John Lewis has committed the ultimate act of patriotism

No, we should not always say a president is not legitimate, but if the shoe fits . . .

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

John Lewis is a hero and a patriot plain and simple, Paul Krugman writes in Monday’s column. He was when he literally put his life on the line to pursue justice for African Americans, getting his skull cracked by state troopers on what came to be known as Bloody Sunday, and helping pave the way for the Voting Rights Act. 

And he is a hero and a patriot for boycotting Trump’s inauguration and calling him an illegitimate president. “As you might expect, this statement provoked a hysterical, slanderous reaction from the president-elect – who, of course, got his start in national politics by repeatedly, falsely questioning President Obama’s right to hold office,” Krugman writes. “But Mr. Trump — who has never sacrificed anything or taken a risk to help others — seems to have a special animus toward genuine heroes. Maybe he prefers demonstrators who don’t get beaten?”

Probably.

