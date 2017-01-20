Newsvine

Donald Trump nominations list – New White House administration

Of 690 key positions requiring Senate confirmation …

  • 660 are awaiting announcement
  • 30 the nominee has been announced
  • 0 have been confirmed

The Post and Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, are tracking nearly 700 executive branch appointments through the nomination process. These positions include Cabinet secretaries, deputy and assistant secretaries, chief financial officers, general counsel, heads of agencies, ambassadors and other critical leadership positions. All require Senate confirmation.

The Senate confirmation process can begin when the newly elected 115th Congress convenes on Jan. 3, 2017 — two weeks before Trump’s inauguration. The Senate can begin holding hearings to confirm Trump’s eventual nominees during this period.

In total, the transition team may need to find appointees for 4,100 positions.

