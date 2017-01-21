Malcolm Nance, US intelligence expert, delivered Russian hacking details months before the CIA's report

THE PLOT TO HACK AMERICA: How Putin's Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election by MALCOLM NANCEForeword by SPENCER ACKERMAN, US national security editor, the Guardian

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- At the same time that the CIA was drafting its own report, intelligence expert Malcolm Nance wrote The Plot to Hack America: How Putin's Cyberspies and WikiLeaks Tried to Steal the 2016 Election, predicting Russian hacking of the 2016 US presidential election and our current security situation. Nance claims that:

The entire Russian hacking was done specifically to elect Donald Trump president. Trump's advisors, including Paul Manafort, were most likely involved in the attack. Vladimir Putin personally developed and orchestrated the hacking.

In The Plot to Hack America, published one month before the election, New York Times bestselling author and MSNBC contributor Malcolm Nance not only identifies the hackers as Russian but digs deep into the biggest political scandal since Watergate.

In April of 2016, computer technicians at the Democratic National Committee discovered that someone had accessed the organization's computer servers. In the days and weeks that followed, they learned that the cyberthieves had helped themselves to everything: sensitive documents, emails, donor information, even voicemails. Nance's investigations led him to none other than Russia's spy service. Their method: A new hybrid cyber warfare called Kompromat.

In The Plot to Hack America, we learn how technicians discovered that Russia's spy agency was responsible for the hack, how the Russians have devastated individuals, political groups, and entire nations with their cybercrimes, and how they may have cultivated Donald Trump as an unwitting "asset" to facilitate their ultimate foreign policy goals: disband NATO, dominate Eastern Europe, and replace America as the world's superpower.