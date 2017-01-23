My Predictions for the Trump Administration In the Current Year

I am a former Republican loyalist who switched to Democrats and progressives in 1992. I don't like Donald Trump and feel that the majority of Americans (and American voters) agree with that opinion. I want the best for the country but am worried about this administration - it's intent, methods, resources (including Erik Prince's mercenary army and Goldman-Sachs $$'s) as well as it's lack of an ideology - unless you consider the profit motive to be an ideology. . .

Given that background, I predict. . .

the Washington press corps will be reduced to clamoring for questions in a large auditorium-size space (yet to be determined) where right-wing fake news outlets vie with established media outlets. Only softball questions, please and no time for follow-ups. Check the web for video of press conferences in Russia. . . there will be a fake assassination attempt on the new president. I expect the "patsy" to be non-white, Islamic or possibly a member of Black Lives Matter. This incident will create a media firestorm. Trump's dismall numbers will recover slightly. This will be followed by a nation-wide "law-and-order" type crackdown that will make the Nixon years pale by comparison a paramilitary coup (by Erik Prince and his highly trained Blackwater alumni) might be staged to rescue the foundering political coup currently underway. News from the various intelligence agencies on collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign will play a key role int this. former staff (agents and analysts) at U. S. intelligence agencies will be indicted and prosecuted under the espionage act for leaking results of six investigations into collusion between Trump's campaign, Russia, Wikileaks will be squashed by Trump's department of justice, headed by Jeff Sessions sadly, numerous fatalities will occur at various rallies and protests organized to push back against the blizzard of coming legislative and executive branch excesses. Dozens of people will die protesting Republican policies there will be at least two major scandals during this year. Public outrage may force Jason Chaffetz to investigate by turn. If so, we can expect Elijah Cummings will do his heroic best to counter Chaffetz' heavy-handed partisan efforts to protect a remarkably corrupt administration. (THIS ONE WAS EASY!) the American prison population (currently, the largest in the world) will forced to work oil fields in Siberia jointly owned by Exxon and Rossneft (ROSN, MCX) after Tillerson gets the sanctions lifted there will be way too many of up-close-and-personal interviews featuring Donald Trump's wife, children, son-in-law, etc. on TV and in magazines

This is a summary of my worst fears about consequences we all face at the hands of this new administration. But I share your hope that I'm wrong about each and every one of these predictions. . .