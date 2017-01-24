The Trump Administration's Lies Have Already Ruined Its Credibility

The president has made the wrong bet, and it will sink him.

BY BRIAN BEUTLER

Late last year Josh Earnest, President Barack Obama’s press secretary, was asked by CNN to offer his successor, Sean Spicer, some advice about how to handle his new job. “Make sure you know where the president’s head’s at,” Earnest said. “Because your ability to faithfully represent his point of view is critically important.” He added, “Honesty and credibility and trustworthiness is the most important part of this job.”

This wasn’t false naïveté. White House press secretaries, like all people who work in political communications, quickly learn the difference between bullshit and lies. They can be endlessly tendentious and retain credibility, but if they tell the public x, when the truth is y, they damage not just their reputations, but the agenda they aim to advance.

No less a figure than Spicer himself claimed to grasp this simple distinction when he spoke to students at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago just two weeks ago. “I’ve never lied,” he said, “and I’d argue that anyone who is an aspiring communicator adhere to that, because if you lose the respect and trust of the press corps, you’ve got nothing.”

This professional maxim is premised on the idea that the press has the institutional power and public trust to shape opinion, and thus the trajectory of campaigns and policy. There is another theory, by which the media’s credibility could be so damaged with a portion of the population that it functions as an inverse validator. If enough people believe the press has been corrupted in this way, officials can hold on to political power not just despite incessant lying, but through it as well.