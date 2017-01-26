Donald Trump's voter fraud claims based on anecdote about German golfer Bernhard Langer | The Independent

The President told the anecdote at a White House get-together and was reportedly met with silence at the end

Rachael Revesz New York

Donald Trump likes golf, so it might not seem surprising that the President took the word of a golfer very seriously when he was weighing up pursuing a federal investigation of voter fraud.

During a get-together with top Republicans and Democrats at the White House on Monday evening, Mr Trump told his colleagues that he lost the popular vote due to "three to five million illegal votes" that were cast for his opposition.

Paul Ryan told him there was no evidence. Everyone ate pigs-in-blankets and mini meatballs.

Then Mr Trump told an anecdote about "his friend", "the very famous golfer, Bernhard Langer", as reported by the New York Times.

He said Mr Langer had recounted to him that he was standing in line at a polling station in Florida, when an official told the golfer he would not be able to vote.

Mr Langer allegedly told Mr Trump that he saw people around him who did not look as if they should be allowed to vote, but were allowed to cast provisional ballots.

Mr Trump told this story, according to three people present at the meeting, and finished it by suggesting names of Latin American countries that these supposed illegal voters might have come from.

Mr Trump was allegedly met with silence, and chief of staff Reince Priebus pushed to change the subject.