Franken goes off on Ted Cruz, Trump, voter fraud in Sessions hearing

Tensions boil over in Sessions hearing as Al Franken unloads on Ted Cruz and Trump's voter-fraud claims

Rebecca Harrington, Business Insider Feb. 1, 2017, 7:15 PM

Sen. Al Franken on Wednesday erupted during a Senate hearing considering the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

Franken, the Democratic senator from Minnesota, attacked Sessions for what he said was misrepresenting his participation in civil-rights cases when he was an attorney and accused Sen. Ted Cruz of distorting Sessions' voting record. He ended with a fiery rant skewering Trump for claiming he would have won the popular vote.

In one of the most contentious exchanges during the eight-hour grilling Sessions received during his first day of Senate confirmation hearings, Franken suggested Sessions, the Alabama senator, had exaggerated his involvement in some civil-rights cases. On Wednesday, Franken criticized Cruz for what he called "shading" Sessions' record.

"Look, Senator Cruz is a brilliant attorney, but he doesn't have a case here. And the fact of the matter is that Senator Sessions misrepresented his record by claiming to have personally handled cases that he simply did not handle," Franken said. "Senator Sessions would not have tolerated that kind of misrepresentation from a nominee before this committee, and none of us should either."