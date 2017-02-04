Donald Trump loosens sanctions preventing Russia intelligence agencies from cyberspying

by Andrew Buncombe, Feliks Garcia February 2, 2017

Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch Gazprom's new Bovarenkovo-Ukhta-2 gas pipeline and Transneft's Zapolyarye-Purpe and Kuyumba-Taishet oil pipelines, via a video link. The oil pipelines are to transfer oil from Russia's Yamalo-Nenets autonomous district and Krasnoyarsk Territory Getty

Donald Trump's government has loosened sanctions imposed by Barack Obama on Russia's Federal Security Service, that would make it easier for US companies to do business with the intelligence agency.

A notice posted on the Treasury Department website said that sanctions imposed by Mr Obama - first in 2015 and then tightened late last year amid accusations of Russian hacking of political parties - had been eased.

“All transactions and activities otherwise prohibited pursuant to Executive Order 13694…as amended by EO 13757, are authorised,” says the notice.

Russia’s Tass News Agency said: “US authorities have weakened the sanctions regime against the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB).”