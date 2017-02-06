VoteVets ad goes straight at Trump's insecurities

Monday Feb 06, 2017 · 5:14 PM RST VoteVets is out with an ad addressed directly to Donald Trump that hits hard at his known weak spots—especially his insecurity about having lost the popular vote.

President Trump, I hear you watch the morning shows. Here’s what I do every morning. [He is shown lifting weights; as the camera pulls out we see he has only one leg.] Look, you lost the popular vote. You’re having trouble drawing a crowd, and your approval rating keeps sinking. But kicking thousands of my fellow veterans off their health insurance by killing the Affordable Care Act or banning Muslims won’t help. That’s not the America I sacrificed for. You want to be a legitimate president, sir? Then act like one.

The ad debuted on Morning Joe and will be airing on other morning shows as well. The ad isn’t really for an audience of one—the message that Trump is not popular and is doing things that hurt people comes through to viewers who are not Trump—but if the popular vote loser happens to see it during his obsessive watching of the morning shows, it will leave a mark. And what’s he going to do, go to his favorite insult and call a guy who lost his leg in military service a “loser”?