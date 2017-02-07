Newsvine

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wants Vladimir Putin to Give His Ring Back

The New England Patriots may have pulled off the most shocking victory in Super Bowl history—but it seems that the team's owner is still hung up on a loss.

Following the team's win on Sunday night, Patriots owner Robert Kraft resurfaced claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin stole his $25,000 Super Bowl ring.

Kraft’s comments on Fox News are part of an ongoing saga stretching back to 2005, when Kraft and other executives, including News Corp. owner Rupert Murdoch and then Citigroup chief executive and chairman Stanford Weil met Putin in the Kremlin, allegedly to discuss business.

 

