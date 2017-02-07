Can Donald Trump Read Beyond A Fourth Grade Level? [Opinion]

While Samantha Bee last year started a conspiracy theory that was meant to be a joke about Donald Trump’s inability to read, there are still quite a few people who point to evidence that Donald Trump is, in actuality, probably unable to read beyond a fourth grade level. There could be many reasons for this. Probably the first and most important reason would be a lack of intellectual curiosity. However, there are other, more physical reasons for why Donald Trump may have difficulty with reading.

The first reason why Donald Trump may genuinely not be able to read well is that he could have dyslexia. The Mayo Clinic describes dyslexia as a learning disorder which can make reading extremely difficult because of problems identifying speech sounds and not understanding how these sounds relate to words and letters. While there is no cure for dyslexia, there are many things children and adults can do to help them to deal with these issues.

A second reason why Donald Trump may have reading difficulties is due to a disorder that is known as Irlen Syndrome. It is worth noting that Irlen Syndrome is not an optical problem, but is a perceptual processing disorder instead. The brain has a difficult time processing visual information with this particular syndrome.